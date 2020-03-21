Freesay TWS Simultaneous Translation Earphones: $169.99

We have a deal on a pair of Freesay TWS Simultaneous Translation Earphones. The company says these wireless earbuds deliver 97% accurate two-way translation, with 30+ languages under Wi-Fi or mobile hotspot connection. They also play music, have noise canceling, and come with a charging case that can be used in the translation process. They’re $199.99 through our deal, but coupon code SPRINGSAVE15 brings the checkout price down to $169.99.
That may be useful of course, but automatic translations do not work well (actually, they are quite bad). Even with human simultaneous translations, 30% of the speech is lost on average. Solution? Everybody should learn and be proficient at least in a single specific worldwide language. And that is English. That is possible, as demonstrated by many countries.