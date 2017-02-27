FRESHeBUDS Air Bluetooth 4.1 Earbuds

The FRESHeBUDS Pro Magnetic Bluetooth Earbuds have been updated to Bluetooth 4.1. They’re water and sweat resistant, and automatically pair to your phone when pulled apart so you don’t have to go through any setup. They fully charge in 90 minutes, and offer up to 10 hours of playback. In addition to improved Bluetooth, this new version is $5 less, at $24.95.

