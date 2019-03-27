The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has shut down four robocall groups responsible for billions of robocalls.

Four separate operations responsible for bombarding consumers nationwide with billions of unwanted and illegal robocalls pitching auto warranties, debt-relief services, home security systems, fake charities, and Google search results services have agreed to settle Federal Trade Commission charges that they violated the FTC Act and the agency’s Telemarketing Sales Rule (TSR), including its Do Not Call (DNC) provisions.

I feel like this will be a hydra situation. Four get shut down and eight new ones take their place.

Check It Out: FTC Shuts Down Four Robocall Groups