The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has shut down four robocall groups responsible for billions of robocalls.
Four separate operations responsible for bombarding consumers nationwide with billions of unwanted and illegal robocalls pitching auto warranties, debt-relief services, home security systems, fake charities, and Google search results services have agreed to settle Federal Trade Commission charges that they violated the FTC Act and the agency’s Telemarketing Sales Rule (TSR), including its Do Not Call (DNC) provisions.
I feel like this will be a hydra situation. Four get shut down and eight new ones take their place.
Check It Out: FTC Shuts Down Four Robocall Groups
I get so many calls from the robocallers. Half of the spam calls are from real people with real numbers that nomorobo can’t block. They keep changing their numbers too.
The telephone companies could probably do a lot more to curb, if not stop, robocalls.
Caller ID should display the actual number as well as the spoofed ones.
Is anyone going to jail?
No.
Then new folks will set up the same way, as the article says. Fines are deterrents for these people – jail is.