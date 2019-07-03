Future iPhones Could Use Direct Data Transfer

Code found in iOS 13 beta 3 suggests that future iPhones could have a direct data transfer feature. This could be used when you set up a new device to transfer data from the old iPhone to the new one.

One of assets shows an image of two iPhones connected to each other using a cable. It’s unclear how this could be achieved exactly given that current iPhones feature a Lightning port and Apple does not offer a Lightning-to-Lightning cable.

What do you think? Could this be a hint of an iPhone with a USB-C port? There may not be Lightning-to-Lightning cables but there are USB-C to USB-C cables. Rumors say the 2019 iPhone won’t have a design change, but having a USB-C port will be a big selling point for me. I’d love to be able to directly plug a USB-C flash drive into both my iPhone and iPad without a dongle.

