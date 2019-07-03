Futurebook is a parody social media website by Open Rights Group. It aims to give people an example of what a future without privacy would look like. Yeah, even less privacy than we have today.

Futurebook is a parody social media website designed to warn users about how changes in Government policy could negatively impact rights to freedom of expression and privacy and disrupt user experiences online. The website features disabled comments, invasive advertising, blocked content and throttled streaming. These are all potential outcomes of UK digital policy developments after leaving the European Union.

Check It Out: Futurebook is a Parody Dystopian Social Media Site