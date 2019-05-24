GameClub: A Direct Challenger to Apple Arcade on iOS

Game subscription service GameClub is set to launch at a similar time to Apple Arcade, putting the two in direct competition. GameClub is though going to focus on bundling old games, reported FastCompany.

GameClub, a startup with $2.5 million in seed funding, plans to launch its own subscription service around the same time. But instead of funding new games, like Apple is doing, GameClub is bundling up old games from the dawn of the App Store, many of which have become unplayable on newer iPhones and iPads. GameClub is also working on an Android version of its service, which presumably won’t face competition from Apple. The goal, CEO Dan Sherman says, is to bring back the kinds of mobile games that have become less viable in a market dominated by ads and in-app purchases.

