Check out Gamevice for iPhone. It’s a game controller for your iPhone that fits on either end, turning it into a single gaming device. It features built-in ABXY, L1R1, L2R2, and D-pad controllers, plus dual joysticks. It’s US$99.95 through our deal, and that includes a $10 iTunes gift card.

Check It Out: Gamevice for iPhone plus $10 iTunes Gift Card: $99.95