Geekbench 5 is the latest update to Primate Labs’ benchmarking software. It’s available for Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android.

Geekbench 5 is 64-bit only, dropping support for 32-bit processors and operating systems. Geekbench 5 does not include any of the compromises required to run on 32-bit systems. This enables Geekbench 5 to include more ambitious benchmark tests with larger data sets and longer running times.