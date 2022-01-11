Boomy is a service that lets you generate AI music in less than 30 seconds, then submit the tracks to Spotify and other platforms.

While Boomy owns the copyright to each recording, and receives the funds in the first instance, the company says it passes on 80% of the streaming royalties to the person who created the song. Mr Mitchell adds that more than 10,000 of its users have published over 100,000 songs in total on various streaming services.

Check It Out: Generate AI Music With ‘Boomy’ And Sell it on Spotify