Here’s How The GitHub Mobile Team Ships Releases With Automation

The GitHub Mobile team published a report on Wednesday sharing how they ship releases using automation.
Shipping a mobile app is not an easy task. Before a build goes out to our users’ hands, we must make sure the end result is properly built, all written tests are passed, and any critical issues are captured by testing. Also, we compose release notes with changes since our last update. All of these tasks can be quite time-consuming.
