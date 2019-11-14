GitHub Releases iOS App in Beta

GitHub announced a beta iOS app at its Universal conference on Wednesday. The Microsoft-owned company also extended its sponsor program, Techcrunch reported.

The new mobile app, which is now out in beta for iOS, with Android support coming soon, offers all of the basic features you’d want from a mobile app like this. The team decided to focus squarely on the kind of mobile use cases that would make the most sense for a developer on the go, so you’ll be able to share feedback on discussions, review a few lines of code and merge changes, but this isn’t meant to be a tool that replicated the full GitHub experience, though at least on the iPad, you do get a bit more screen real estate to work with.

