GitHub announced on Monday that it enabled support for two-factor authentication security keys when members use them over SSH.

When used for SSH operations, security keys move the sensitive part of your SSH key from your computer to a secure external security key. SSH keys that are bound to security keys protect you from accidental private key exposure and malware. You perform a gesture, such as a tap on the security key, to indicate when you intend to use the security key to authenticate. This action provides the notion of “user presence.”

Check It Out: GitHub Adds Support for Security Keys Over SSH