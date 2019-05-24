GitHub Sponsors is a way to support the developers who build open source software. It’s currently in beta.

As a thank you for these valuable contributions, GitHub Sponsors charges zero platform fees when you support the work of other developers. We’ll also cover payment processing fees for the first 12 months of the program to celebrate the launch. 100% percent of your sponsorship goes to the developer.

I love this idea. GitHub is one of the only open source “app stores” we have that isn’t tied to Android or Linux.

Check It Out: GitHub Sponsors Lets You Pay Your Favorite Open Source Contributors