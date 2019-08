The GitHub Student Developer Pack is back, and it can save you up to US$45,000 in software and services.

Verified students who join the Pack receive GitHub Pro at no charge while in school, plus exclusive offers from our GitHub Education partners. More than doubling in size with 21 new partners, the Pack now represents almost $45,000 dollars in savings available to you during your time as a student.

