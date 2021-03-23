The world’s supply of semiconductor chips has faced shortages due to COVID-19, but things have gotten worse.

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X shortages are just the tip of the iceberg. Big phone launches from companies like Apple and Samsung have been postponed, new graphics cards are still hard to find, and all over the world car manufacturers are either scaling back production or piling unfinished cars up in parking lots while they wait for the chips needed to power their software systems.

Darn it, I’m looking forward to the upcoming Nintendo Switch refresh.

