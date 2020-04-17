There has been a deluge of attempted phishing attacks during the coronavirus outbreak. BBC News reported that Google is now blocking 18m coronavirus-related scam emails on a daily basis.

The company said it was blocking more than 100 million phishing emails a day. Over the past week, almost a fifth were scam emails related to coronavirus. The virus may now be the biggest phishing topic ever, tech firms say. Google’s Gmail is used by 1.5 billion people. One of the scam emails impersonates the World Health Organization Individuals are being sent a huge variety of emails which impersonate authorities, such as the World Health Organization (WHO), in an effort to persuade victims to download software or donate to bogus causes.