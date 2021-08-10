Google on Tuesday announced new safety features for minors across YouTube, Google Search, Google Play Store, and more.

In the coming weeks, we’ll introduce a new policy that enables anyone under the age of 18, or their parent or guardian, to request the removal of their images from Google Image results. Of course, removing an image from Search doesn’t remove it from the web, but we believe this change will help give young people more control of their images online.

