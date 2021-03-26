Apple introduced digital car keys with iOS 13.6, and it looks like Google wants to do the same for Android.

With this new SE standardization effort, Google wants to support “digital keys” for your car, home, and office; mobile driver’s licenses; national IDs; ePassports; and the usual tap-and-go payments. Google notes that this initiative isn’t just for phones and tablets; Wear OS, Android Automotive, and Android TV are also supported.

