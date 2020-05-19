Google Fi Introduces eSIM Support for New iPhone Customers

First introduced last month, Google Fi is rolling out eSIM support for new iPhone customers.
This capability is tied to version 2.5 of the Google Fi companion app, which rolled out yesterday. The release notes mention how “You can now activate Fi via eSIM on select iPhone devices.”
The official help document still notes how “iOS eSIM activation only works for new users who sign up for Google Fi.”
Find the Google Fi app here.
