In its Current Business, Google Can Never Beat Apple’s Privacy

Google is in the center of the news lately. It recently had its annual developer conference, and CEO Sundar Pichai wrote as dumb of an editorial as Mark Zuckerberg. Karissa Bell writes how Google is “borrowing from Apple’s privacy playbook.”

Google is trying to beat Apple at its own game, and with much, much, cheaper hardware.

I commend Google for making its data collecting practices relatively transparent. But as long as it earns the majority of its revenue from advertising, it will never meet Apple’s privacy standards.

