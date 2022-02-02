iPhone owners can now starting using the Google One VPN if they pay for 2TB or more for Google One storage.

Privacy and security are always core to everything we make. Our systems have advanced security built in to help ensure no one uses the VPN to tie your online activity to your identity. Our client libraries are also open sourced, and our end-to-end systems have been independently audited. Our VPN has the full certification from the Internet of Secure Things Alliance (ioXt) and passed all eight of ioXt’s security principles.

Check It Out: Google One VPN for iPhone Now Available to Use