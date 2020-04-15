Google is reducing the video quality offered by its Nest Cams, Techcrunch reported. It joins the list of companies including Apple, taking measures to help to free-up bandwidth during the coronavirus outbreak. Indeed, Google-owned YouTube has begun showing videos in Standard Definition by default to this end.

In an email to users, Google says it is temporarily lowering the video quality of Nest Cams in an effort to limit how much bandwidth each camera uses and, in turn, “conserve internet resources.” The adjustment is rolling out over the next few days, and Google says anyone who has their quality settings adjusted will get a notification in the Nest app… While Nest cameras aren’t inherently using more bandwidth right now than they otherwise might, each camera already used a good amount of bandwidth day to day. A Nest Cam IQ, for example, uses roughly 400GB of data per month at its highest settings; cutting this down to medium high shaves that down to 300GB.

