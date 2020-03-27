Google Restarting Chrome Updates

Google announced Thursday that it will resume its Chrome and Chrome OS update program, ZDNet reported. It paused the updates to avoid disruptions web developers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said that starting next week, the current Chrome 80 release will start receiving security updates once againt. Chrome v81, initially scheduled to be released on March 17, was rescheduled for April 7, at which time, web developers and system administrators would have had the time to adapt to their new working conditions. The Chrome 82 release was canceled altogether, with features being reshuffled into Chrome 83 and other versions. Per the new adjusted schedule, Chrome 83 is now expected to be released somewhere in mid-May.