Johnathon Heaf writes how Apple’s white earbuds changed the industry forever. It all started with the iPod.

The “silhouette campaign” ads, which I’m sure many of you remember more than the early hardware, focused on the white earbuds that came with each iPod – a design feature that Ive has since stated was pure serendipity.

When he first saw the ads, Steve Jobs was worried the iPod wasn’t visible enough. Yet they were popular because they were fun and emotive.

Check It Out: GQ’s History of Cool Examines White Apple Earbuds