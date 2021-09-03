It’s always somewhat sad to let an old iPad go to the great recycle bin in the sky, especially as they tend to still be fairly functional. Earlier this week, the Digital Story podcast offered some great suggestions for repurposing the device and getting a bit more life out of it. I really like some of these.

#1 – Fantastic Audio/Visual Remote and Channel Guide I’ve been using my iPhone to surf my Comcast channel guide. It worked fine. Then one day I had the bright idea to use an old iPad mini. Wow! What a difference screen real estate makes. I can can leave it right there on the coffee table. Plus it works nicely for Apple TV and other services. #2 – DIY CarPlay for Older Vehicles I love my 2007 Audi A3, and I doubt that I will ever sell it. But I do miss it having that handy LCD screen that every modern car sports these days. An iPad mini with cellular is a beautiful upgrade. I use a Padcaster for iPad Mini 1-3 frame that actually looks really nice with the interior of the car. And it’s quick release mounted so I can slide the device under the seat of the car when I’m not in it.

Check It Out: Great Suggestions For Repurposing an Older iPad Before You Recycle it