Habitat for Humanity partnered with Alquist to build the first 3D-printed home in the U.S. The 1,200-square-foot home has three bedrooms and two full baths.

Alquist’s use of concrete for the walls saved an estimated 15% per square foot in building costs. Concrete better retains temperature, saving on heating and cooling costs, and is more resistant to tornado and hurricane damage.

Check It Out: Habitat for Humanity Built First 3D-Printed Home in US