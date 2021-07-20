An SQL database containing what appears to be highly sensitive health insurance data of more than 6,000 patients has been leaked on a hacker forum.

The author of the post claims that the data was acquired from US insurance giant Humana and includes detailed medical records of the company’s health plan members dating back to 2019. The leaked information includes patients’ names, IDs, email addresses, password hashes, Medicare Advantage Plan listings, medical treatment data, and more.

