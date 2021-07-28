Researchers found that hackers are turning to Discord to spread malware, such as password-hijacking and Discord chat bot APIs.

But the greatest percentage of the malware we found have a focus on credential and personal information theft, a wide variety of stealer malware as well as more versatile RATs. The threat actors behind these operations employed social engineering to spread credential-stealing malware, then use the victims’ harvested Discord credentials to target additional Discord users.

Check It Out: Hackers Increasingly Using Discord to Spread Malware