Hackers Steal $119 Million From Web3 Project ‘BadgerDAO’

BadgerDAO reported on Wednesday that it lost about 2,100 bitcoin and 151 ether in a hacking attack.

Kryptobi, who said he is on the BadgerDAO support team and has been looking into the hack, told Motherboard that it appears someone injected a malicious script into BadgerDAO’s frontend after compromising an API key for BadgerDAO’s Cloudflare account. Cloudflare is a web infrastructure, content delivery network, and website security company, which is used by millions of sites on the internet.