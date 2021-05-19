Lux, the company that makes the Halide and Specter camera apps, announced on Tuesday Halide for iPad.

We did bring all of the powerful features from iPhone, though: You can shoot RAW with your iPad, apply Instant RAW, view images and extensive metadata in detail in the reviewer, access our powerful Depth mode, and much more. Tons of refinements, design details and tidbits were added and changed to be great on the big screen, and we can’t wait for you to discover them all.

App Store Link

Check It Out: Lux Releases ‘Halide’ Camera App for the iPad