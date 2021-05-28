The popular service Have I Been Pwned has made its code open source, and it’s also partnering with the FBI. The agency will send compromised passwords discovered during investigations.

Why is the FBI getting involved? Because Bryan A. Vorndran, the FBI’s Assistant Director, Cyber Division, said, “We are excited to be partnering with HIBP on this important project to protect victims of online credential theft. It is another example of how important public/private partnerships are in the fight against cybercrime.”