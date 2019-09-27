Hipstamatic Has a New App Called Hipstamatic X

To celebrate its 10th anniversary Hipstamatic will release a new app this Tuesday called Hipstamatic X.

The anniversary app will bring some of the simple, original analog charm of the first app as well as a stable of old-school cameras, from Pinhole to Tintype. It will also include a new Eazy Camera, which uses machine learning to automatically apply an appropriate filter. The app is currently available through TestFlight until Tuesday, when it is released for download on the App Store.

I look forward to downloading it. Before I became a VSCO girl I was a Hipsta boy.

