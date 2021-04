We have a deal on the Hohem iSteady X 3-Axis Smartphone Gimbal Stabilizer. This device features auto-rotation and non-orthogonal axes design for immersive and wide shots. It’s small and designed to be held with one hand. It also has a built in tripod for standalone use. This device is $69 through our deal.

Check It Out: Hohem iSteady X 3-Axis Smartphone Gimbal Stabilizer: $69