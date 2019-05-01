HomePod 2, HomePod mini — Rumors, Prices

David Price at Macworld UK writes:

We round up all the clues and rumours related to the HomePod 2: its release date, price & tech specs. Find out if Apple could be launching a cheaper HomePod mini.

Author Price notes:

… Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis believes Apple will launch a “cheaper HomePod in 2019,” and that it will have “broader appeal.” He thinks that HomePod sales have been “underwhelming” with less than 5 million sold so far.

Give me a HomePod mini for $159 – $179 to play with, and I’m in. Along with many others.

