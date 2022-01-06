How Apple Books+ Could Boost The Bundle

Earlier this week there was speculation about Apple launching an audiobooks service. Joe Wituschek of iMore is positive about the prospect and outlines how it could enhance the Apple One bundle.

The great thing about Apple Books+, if it does come to fruition, is that Apple could do something even better than Amazon: it could bring both businesses together. Right now, Kindle and Audible are two separate products that, while they do work together in certain ways, are confusing as to what you get with each. Apple could offer both books and audiobooks under its subscription service, making pricing and what you get out of it much clearer. While it’s unclear how pricing would shake out, having everything under one roof alone would be a great way to differentiate itself from its competitors.

