Charging cables are a requirement for any electrical device. But have you ever wondered how they work? Rhett Allain tells us.

Inside each of those cables are multiple wires. It doesn’t matter if the cable is used for power or for data—there have to be at least two wires inside. That is because all electric circuits depend on loops. You can’t make a loop with just one wire.

