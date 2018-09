Security Week/AP writes: “New privacy features in Apple’s Safari browser seek to make it tougher for companies such as Facebook to track you.” This is a short, very readable summary of how Apple’s Safari is evolving to better protect your privacy. “The changes come Tuesday as part of the iOS 12 update for iPhones and iPads and a week later in the Mojave update for Mac computers.”

Check It Out: How the Newest Safari Browser Blocks Ad Tracking