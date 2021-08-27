Mistyping a number in Apple’s Calculator app on your iPhone or iPad doesn’t mean starting over thanks to a simple swipe gesture. Check out our video to learn how.
Check It Out: How to Fix Number Typos in Apple’s Calculator App with a Swipe
Mistyping a number in Apple’s Calculator app on your iPhone or iPad doesn’t mean starting over thanks to a simple swipe gesture. Check out our video to learn how.
Check It Out: How to Fix Number Typos in Apple’s Calculator App with a Swipe
Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account