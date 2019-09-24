How to Prepare Your iPad and Update to iPadOS

A bit ahead of schedule, Apple is releasing iOS 13.1 and iPadOS today. I wrote an update guide for iOS 13 and I’ll share that as a linked teaser, because the steps are identical for iPadOS. Just make sure that your iPad is properly backed up to iCloud or iTunes.

Once your iPhone is backed up, you’re ready to install iOS 13. You can either do so via iTunes, or right on your device. Go to Settings > General > Software Update. After a second or two, iOS 13 will appear and you can tap the install button. You can also enable the option for automatic backups. Like iCloud Backup, your iPhone will update automatically.

