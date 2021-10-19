Seems the menu option to reset your Bluetooth has disappeared in the macOS Monterey betas. Mac Geek Gab 894 to the rescue! Just use this:
sudo pkill bluetoothd.
Check It Out: How To Reset Your Bluetooth In MacOS Monterey
