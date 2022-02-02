Here’s How to Save ‘Wordle’ After its Purchase by New York Times

There’s a method to save Wordle now that the New York Times recently acquired it. The publisher says it will remain free during the transition. As The Verge points out, all you have to do is right-click on the page.

It doesn’t retain my previous progress, just like the web version doesn’t keep your streak intact when you move from playing Wordle in a desktop browser to playing Wordle on a phone — but you could theoretically start building a new one if you want, and I wouldn’t be surprised if someone figures out a way to import progress as well.

On Safari, save it as a web archive, because that preserves the Javascript. In Firefox you’ll see an option for saving it as Webpage (Complete) but that saves just the Javascript. Double-click on the web archive and Worldle will run in your browser.

