Huawei is already producing 5G base stations that do not use parts from the U.S. Reuters reported on comments made Thursday CEO Ren Zhengfei:

Huawei, the world’s largest telecoms gear maker, has been on a U.S. trade blacklist since May over concerns that its equipment could be used by Beijing to spy. Huawei has repeatedly denied such allegations, but has taken steps to minimize the impact. U.S. sanctions cut off Huawei’s access to essential U.S. technologies. The latest version of its Mate 30 flagship phone, unveiled last week in Europe, will not come with Google Mobile Services…. Ren said Huawei would still like to use U.S. components if possible because it has “emotional ties” with long-time U.S. suppliers.

Check It Out: Huawei Making 5G Base Stations With No U.S. Parts