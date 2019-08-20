Huawei CEO Expects no Sanctions Relief

In an interesting in-depth interview with the Associated Press, Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei said he expected U.S. sanction against the company to go ahead. He said the firm is planning assuming they will happen. His daughter, the company’s CFO, is fighting extradition from Canada to the U.S. where she faces a number charges.

In an interview with The Associated Press at Huawei’s sprawling, leafy headquarters campus in the southern city of Shenzhen, the 74-year-old Ren said Huawei expects U.S. curbs on most technology sales to go ahead despite Monday’s announcement of a second 90-day delay. He said no one in Washington would risk standing up for the company. The biggest impact will be on American vendors that sell chips and other components to Huawei, the biggest maker of network gear for phone companies, he said. Washington has placed Huawei on an “entity list” of foreign companies that require official permission to buy American technology.

