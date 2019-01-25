Growing Questions around Huawei’s Links to Chinese State

Despite insisting on its independence, the questions around Huawei’s connections to the Chinese government have grown in recent months. CFO Meng Wanzhou remains under effective house arrest in Canada and the U.S. is preparing to ask for her extradition. Western firms stopped using Huawei technology for key infrastructure, particularly around the roll-out of the 5G network. Wired looked at what is really going on.

It has been suggested the Chinese state could put pressure on Huawei to install backdoors into its products which would allow China to spy on network traffic, potentially on a global scale. Political leaders have also questioned Huawei founder Ren, who was an engineer in China’s army and joined the ruling Communist Party in 1978. Similar concerns have previously been raised around Russian security firm Kaspersky, and its connections to intelligence services in the country.

