Huawei Working With UK Mobile Providers Rolling Out 5G Network

Huawei’s presence in the UK 5G network has long been controversial. The Observer reported that mobile operators are ignoring security fears and working with the Chinese firm.

The Observer understands that Huawei is already involved in building 5G networks in six of the seven cities in the UK where Vodafone has gone live. It is also helping build hundreds of 5G sites for EE, and has won 5G contracts to build networks for Three and O2 when they go live. The decision to use Huawei in the “non-core” parts of their networks – chiefly the radio systems allowing wireless communication – is a gamble for UK telecom operators. They may be left counting the cost if the government bans the Chinese company from any involvement with 5G.

