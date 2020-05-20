Hulu Gets New Interface For TV Applications

Hulu unveiled a new interface for its tv applications, including Apple TV. It includes updated navigation and improved recommendation features. 9to5 Mac took a look.

With this new design, Hulu users can navigate vertically through collections and within a specific collection by scrolling horizontally: “Viewers can now navigate through collections vertically and explore within a collection by moving horizontally. This navigation pattern is something our viewers are accustomed to and matches the navigation pattern across Disney+ and ESPN+, making it easier for viewers who subscribe to the Disney bundle to switch between services and navigate with ease. When testing, viewers found it easy and intuitive to adjust to this updated navigation pattern.” There are also changes to the organizational system within the Hulu app. The company says that broad categories of content like TV, Movies, and Sports will be moved to the “master navigation” while narrower categories will move down the hierarchy.

