SETI is a Bust So Far. We May Be Alone in the Universe

It’s an easy assumption to make. Our galaxy is teeming with planets, so life must be abundant. Except, after 58 years of looking, we’ve found nothing. SETI is a bust. (But we’ll keep looking.) This cogent article explains why being alone in the galaxy, indeed the universe, may be a good thing. We passed the Great Filter. (Image credit: NASA.)

  1. geoduck

    Or we simply haven’t looked around enough.
    Or we may be searching for a kind of signal, radio, that is too primitive for advanced civilizations to use.
    Or they may know we are here, and are specifically letting us develop on our own. A Prime Directive sort of thing.
    I think it’s way too early to assume we are the only civilization in our part of this galaxy, let alone the universe.

