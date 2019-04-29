Humans May Emotionally Bond With Robots

John Martellaro

Big Think writes:

  • Human-like robots may creep us, at first, but roboticists believe the more like us they appear, the more likely we’ll feel comfortable around them.
  • Some studies suggest that we could develop feelings for robots, despite them not being human.
  • As the loneliness epidemic continues, such robots may fill certain people’s social voids.

This is not so crazy. After all, I heard about a guy who married his iPhone.

Check It Out: Humans May Emotionally Bond With Robots

