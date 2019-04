We have a deal on Humm.ly, a musical therapy app designed to upgrade your mindfulness practice and boost well-being. All content is designed by certified music therapists and music producers, and it will serve up music calibrated to your desired goal. Read more about the app in the deal listing. You can get one year subscription to the service for $19.99 through our deal.

Check It Out: Humm.ly Music Therapy App 1-Year Subscription: $19.99