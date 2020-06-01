‘Hybri’ Can Create a Virtual Companion Based on Real People

A company called Hybri is creating virtual AI companions that live in augmented and virtual reality. But a feature that may prove to be controversial is letting users scan a photo of a real person to superimpose on the avatars.

But the creepiest feature of Hybri is its Photoscan, which allows you to add a real person’s face to the avatar. That means your unrequited love or celebrity crush could soon become your virtual partner — whether they want to or not.

It sounds like a cool idea to me, but it probably won’t pass the App Store review team.

